WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Google Will Start Deleting ‘Inactive’ Accounts In December

By News Desk
November 27, 2023 1:39PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Have a Google account you haven’t used in a while?

If you want to keep it from disappearing, you should check on it before the end of the week.

Under Google’s updated inactive account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven’t been used in at least two years could be deleted.

Eligible profiles will start being impacted on Friday (Dec. 1).

Google credited its inactive account update to security concerns.

The easiest way to keep your Google account active (and thus prevent it from being deleted) is to sign in at least once every two years.

Other actions that fulfill account activity include scrolling through emails, using Google search and watching YouTube videos all while signed into your Google account.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw County Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor
2

Free Expungement Clinic to be Hosted in Saginaw Saturday
3

Suspect Shoots Self After Police Chase is Arenac County
4

Super Speeders Stopped in Saginaw County
5

Woman Injured In Rear End Crash In Tuscola County