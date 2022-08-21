WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Coast to Coast
1:00am - 5:00am

Good Samaritan rescues passengers from burning yacht on Hudson River

By CBS News
August 21, 2022 12:12AM EDT
Share

A good Samaritan jumped into action when a boat caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon in New York City.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that flames broke out on a 48-foot yacht with seven people aboard just before 3:30 p.m., near 72nd Street. 

That good Samaritan rescued all seven and transported them to a New York City Police Department boat. No injuries were reported. The exact details of the rescue were not confirmed. 

The Coast Guard said the yacht sank, and the water is now being monitored for pollution.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Popular Posts

1

Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
2

Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
3

Two Hospitalized in Shiawassee County Crash
4

What is wet bulb globe temperature? The weather index that's becoming more important
5

Woman Injured in US-10 Crash

Sports News