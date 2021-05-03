      Weather Alert

Good Samaritan rescues infant ejected into bay during crash

May 3, 2021 @ 6:30am

Ocean City, Maryland — Eight people including an infant were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash that was followed by a dramatic rescue of the infant. CBS Baltimore reports that police and fire units were dispatched to the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City.

One vehicle was dangling half over a guardrail. A mass casualty incident was declared.

Officials said the infant was ejected from the vehicle teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay.

A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail into the bay and rescued the infant, authorities said.

Firefighters secured the vehicle while paramedics tended to the injured.

Seven were taken to various hospitals while the child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Ocean City Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

