Golden Globes 2021: Complete list of winners

The 78th Golden Globe Awards kicked off Sunday night after being delayed for nearly two months by the coronavirus pandemic. “Nomadland” won the award for best drama film and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won best comedy film. Andra Day won best actress in a drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Chadwick Boseman posthumously received the award for best actor in a drama for what became his final movie role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Chloé Zhao, who helmed “Nomadland,” became only the second woman ever to win best director. Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear became the third ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the bicoastal virtual ceremony, with Fey presenting from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in California, where the awards ceremony is traditionally held.

Netflix led the pack with a whopping 42 nominations. “Mank,” the streaming service’s film about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, received the most nominations of any film this year with six, although it failed to win any of those awards. Netflix’s “The Crown” also garnered six nominations, the most for any television series this year as well. The historical drama took home awards for best drama, best actress, best actor and best supporting actress.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners:

Best Television Series — Drama

“The Crown” — Winner

Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek” — Winner

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Queen’s Gambit” — Winner

“Normal People”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” — Winner

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” — Winner

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” — Winner

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — Winner

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” — Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, “Small Axe” — Winner

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” — Winner

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True” — Winner

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Nomadland” — Winner

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Winner

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

The Prom

High five! Borat Subsequent Moviefilm wins Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/DxQltecMXt — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Best Director — Motion Picture



Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” — Winner

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami…”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday — Winner

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

She’s not singing the blues tonight. Andra Day wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/n5GBNMpM4A — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot” — Winner

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Winner

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” — Winner

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Coleman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami…”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Soul” — Winner

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Minari” — Winner

“La Llorna”

“Another Round”

“The Life Ahead”

“Two of Us”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Winner

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – “The Life Ahead” — Winner

“Fight for You,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice,” Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Speak Now,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth – “One Night in Miami…”

“Tigress & Tweed,” Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul” — Winner

Alexander Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Peter Martinez contributed to this report.