Golden Globes 2021: Complete list of nominees and winners

After being delayed for nearly two months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place Sunday night. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the bicoastal virtual ceremony, with Fey presenting from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in California, where the awards ceremony is traditionally held.

Netflix leads the pack with a whopping 42 nominations. “Mank,” the streaming service’s film about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, received the most nominations for any film this year with six. Netflix’s “The Crown” also garnered six nominations, the most for any television series this year as well.

Jane Fonda is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be the third ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes are scheduled to air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. ET Live‘s Golden Globes coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will continue after the ceremony concludes. Entertainment Tonight will also liveblog the ceremony.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Borat Subsequent Moveifilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“La Llorna”

“Another Round”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Coleman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas the the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami…”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami…”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexander Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice,” Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi – The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth – “One Night in Miami…”

“Tigress & Tweed,” Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Television Series — Drama

“The Crown”

Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role