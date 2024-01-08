Golden Globe winners list for 2024: Live updates

▶ Watch Video: A preview of the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards are underway, honoring the standouts in television and film. This year’s ceremony is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy and broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, following a star-studded red carpet pre-show.

“Barbie” and “Succession” both came into the night with nine nominations, tied for the most of any other movie or TV show. “Barbie” is competing for the best musical or comedy motion picture award, while “Succession” is nominated in the best television drama series category.

“Oppenheimer,” the other half of the box office phenomenon dubbed Barbenheimer, scored eight nominations, the second most of any movie or TV show. “Oppenheimer” is nominated for best drama motion picture, up against five other movies, including Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.”

This is the first Golden Globes being held since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which used to run the award ceremony, disbanded following a series of scandals. The Golden Globes assets were sold to Dick Clark Productions, which had long co-produced the show with the HFPA.

The ceremony is being broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ and the CBS app. CBS and Paramount+ are part of Paramount Global, which also owns CBS News.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — Winner

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” — Winner

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Charles Melton, “May December”

William Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, “Beef” — Winner

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, “Beef” — Winner

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — Winner

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series



Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — Winner

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” — Winner

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy