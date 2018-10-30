Going to Pot: Michigan’s Push Towards Recreational Marijuana (source: Alpha Media) WSGW’s Michael Percha examines several aspects of how recreational marijuana could potentially impact Michigan, which votes on Proposal 1 November 6. https://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Going-To-Pot-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT WSGW Morning Team Show: October 30, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: October 29, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: October 26, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: October 25, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: October 24, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: October 23, 2018