GoFundMe Set Up for Bay City Fire Victims
Earle Family (source: GoFundMe)
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Bay City family whose home at 511 South Williams was destroyed on Easter morning. The Earle family lost all their belongings in the fire and has two children, one with serious medical problems. Their son is trach and G-tube dependant due to being born very premature.
The campaign has raised just over $4,600 so far, with a goal of $15,000.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/earl-family-house-fire-fund