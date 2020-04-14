      Weather Alert

GoFundMe Set Up for Bay City Fire Victims

Ann Williams
Apr 14, 2020 @ 6:50pm
Earle Family (source: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Bay City family whose home at 511 South Williams was destroyed on Easter morning. The Earle family lost all their belongings in the fire and has two children, one with serious medical problems. Their son is trach and G-tube dependant due to  being born very premature.

The campaign has raised just over $4,600 so far, with a goal of $15,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/earl-family-house-fire-fund

source: Sarah Earle
source: Sarah Earle
source: Sarah Earle
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News