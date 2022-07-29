GoFundMe Established for Saginaw Woman with Bullet Lodged in Her Head

A Saginaw woman who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while taking a walk on July 2 is facing a second surgery in a few months. A relative has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical bills and other assistance as she recovers.
Mary Volz, 58, had her first surgery to alleviate infection and fluid that was putting pressure on her brain from the bullet, which lodged in her right temple, and cannot be removed.
To donate and learn more, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mary-recover-from-stray-bullet-wound?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=groups.google.com&utm_campaign=comms_r4h+help-mary-recover-from-stray-bullet-wound