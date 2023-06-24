“Go Gus Go” Golf Tournamant’s Second Year

Today was the 2nd annual “Go Gus Go” held at the Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood. The Laskowski family hosts “Go Gus Golf ” Golf tournament in honor of their 3 year olf son, Gus. All funds raised will be donated to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).

This foundation is dedicated to educating, assisting and searching for a cure to Angelman Syndrome (AS). This is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects approximately one in 15,000 people.

The Laskowski and the Maple Leaf Golf Course have established sponsorship opportunities alongside the traditional registration options. In 2022 the event had 120 golfers and raised over $40,000 and this year again 120 golfers were registered.

FAST was founded in 2008 with an urgent mission: to cure Angelman syndrome. This organization is the largest non-governmental funder of Angelman syndrome research. To learn more about next years “Go Gus Go” visit https://gogusgolf.com/ or FAST at https://cureangelman.org/