GM Recalls Vehicles Because of Bright Lights

Dave Maurer
Mar 22, 2022 @ 2:20pm

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light. The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

