Glenn Legislation on Parental Rights Signed Into Law

Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland (source: MI House Republicans)

State Representative Annette Glenn’s legislation reaffirming the rights of parents in Michigan schools has been signed into state law.

The law will require all public schools to prominently post a section of state law in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations. The language reaffirming parental rights – which has been part of state law for decades – will also be included in manuals and training materials provided to Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education employees.

Glenn’s legislation includes a requirement that the following language from Michigan’s Revised School Code be displayed in public schools: “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil’s intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.”