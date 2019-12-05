      Weather Alert

GLBR Has a Thriving Arts Scene, says Temple Theatre CEO

Michael Percha
Dec 5, 2019 @ 1:50pm
Larry Preston, left (photo by Michael Percha)

The arts are a $166 billion industry and the Great Lakes Bay Region is tapping into that.

The arts include anything from visual art, film, music, literature, theater and a host of others. Community and business leaders in the Great Lakes Bay Region are quick to point out the region has a thriving arts scene, something which attracts people to the area to spend their money.

CEO and Board Chair of the Temple Theater Larry Preston highlights that point at a Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Percolator Breakfast Thursday, December 5. He says when residents look locally for artistic venues, there’s less travel time, less cost for parking and a number of other ways to save money.

A major attraction to the theater taking place September 11, 2020 will be the Detroit Youth Choir, runners up of America’s Got Talent.

