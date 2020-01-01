Gladwin Twp Man Honored for Burning Car Rescue
Scott McFarland receiving the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Life Saving Award from Sheriff Mike Shea
A Gladwin County man was honored yesterday for rescuing two young children from a burning vehicle.
The December 13th incident in Billings Twp. started after a vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says Scott McFarland, who lives near the scene of the crash, and went to help and rescued the two children who were trapped in the burning vehicle.
McFarland received burns on both of his hands and required treatment from a nearby hospital.
County Sheriff Mike Shea presented McFarland with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award.