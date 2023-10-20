WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Gladwin Students Released Early as a Precaution after Gas Leak

By jonathan.dent
October 20, 2023 1:03PM EDT
Share
Gladwin Students Released Early as a Precaution after Gas Leak
(Getty Images)

Students at Gladwin Community Schools were released early Friday morning due to a gas leak.

The district announced that a gas leak was located outside the high school. Officials say students and staff are safe and authorities have been notified, but out of an abundance of caution High School and Junior High students were dismissed at 10:30, and Elementary and Intermediate School Students were released at 10:45.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
2

Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw
3

Bay City, Saginaw Residents Arrested after Northern Michigan Police Chase
4

Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Host Presentation on History of Logging in Lower Michigan
5

Head On Collision in Buena Vista Township Kills Two