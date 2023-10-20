Gladwin Students Released Early as a Precaution after Gas Leak
October 20, 2023 1:03PM EDT
Students at Gladwin Community Schools were released early Friday morning due to a gas leak.
The district announced that a gas leak was located outside the high school. Officials say students and staff are safe and authorities have been notified, but out of an abundance of caution High School and Junior High students were dismissed at 10:30, and Elementary and Intermediate School Students were released at 10:45.