Gladwin Schools to Require Masks After Staff COVID Outbreak

After an administrator tested positive for COVID-19, Gladwin Community Schools will be changing its mask policy.
The change comes after that report and a number of other COVID-19 cases were told of at the elementary school.
Six paraprofessionals, two teachers, and an administrator at Gladwin Elementary School have shared they’ve tested positive over the weekend, and will be isolating themselves at home.
New procedures require masks for all indoor activities, with the exception of eating and outdoors on the school playground.
Students and unvaccinated staff who are identified as having been in close contact of a positive case will be required to quarantine at home and will not have the option of remaining in school even if wearing a face covering.
After the first week of school, the district will revisit the requirement.