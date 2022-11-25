WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Gladwin, Saginaw County Boards of Commission Friendly HS Football Wager

Two local high scool football teams will be competing against each in a state final match up on Saturday, and local elected officials have a friendly wager on the match.

The Frankenmuth Eagles will face the Gladwin Flying G’s at Ford Field in Detroit at 4:30 p.m. for the Division 5 State Finals. Both teams are 13-0. The Boards of Commissioners of both counties have agreed to provide a gift basket filled with items representative of each county to the winning county’s board.

 

