Gladwin Man Wins $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play Prize from the Michigan Lottery

Gary McRath (source: Michigan Lottery)

A man from Gladwin has won $110,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 Double Play game. Gary McRath, 84, matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers in the August 19 drawing to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at The Camp Sports Bar and Grill at 5810 North M-30 in Gladwin.

“I play Fantasy 5 with the Double Play every day,” said McRath. “I was watching the news one night and saw the winning Fantasy 5 numbers come up on the screen. I recognized the numbers, but thought I’d only matched four. When I looked my ticket over and saw I’d matched all five, I couldn’t believe it! It was a great feeling.”

McRath visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize, and plans to use the money to complete some home improvement projects and share with his family.