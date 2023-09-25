Gladwin Man Arrested in Otsego County with Brass Knuckles, Drugs

A man from Gladwin is facing felony charges after police in Otsego County say they found drugs and brass knuckles on a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, around 1 a.m. troopers pulled over a vehicle for speeding and having an expired license plate on northbound I-75 in Corwith Township. The troopers saw brass knuckles on the center console and asked the 44-year-old driver to get out of the vehicle, according to police. The driver allegedly refused, and in the ensuing struggle a taser was used.

Officials say a search of the vehicle turned up a bag of white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine. The driver was arrested, and while being processed, authorities say more meth was found in his wallet.

The man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles), resisting and obstructing police, speeding, and expired registration plate. Police say he will also face charges of smuggling narcotics into a jail.