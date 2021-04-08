      Weather Alert

Gladwin County Woman Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

Michael Percha
Apr 8, 2021 @ 7:51am
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

A Gladwin County woman died Tuesday, April 6 after a rollover crash in Sage Township.

Police say 26-year-old Alissa Bunnell was driving a Jeep on Oberlin Rd. south of Ziemer Rd. around 11:00 p.m. when the vehicle rolled into a ditch. Bunnell was not wearing a seat belt. Police say Bunnell was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

