Gladwin County Woman Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
A Gladwin County woman died Tuesday, April 6 after a rollover crash in Sage Township.
Police say 26-year-old Alissa Bunnell was driving a Jeep on Oberlin Rd. south of Ziemer Rd. around 11:00 p.m. when the vehicle rolled into a ditch. Bunnell was not wearing a seat belt. Police say Bunnell was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.