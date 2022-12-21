WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Gladwin City Manager Arrested

By News Desk
December 21, 2022 5:30AM EST
Share
Gladwin City Manager Arrested

Another Gladwin County official has been arrested for drunk driving.

On December 10, Gladwin City Manager and former Bay City Mayor Chris Shannon was pulled over by state police in Bay County and arrested for having a blood alcohol level of .12. Gladwin’s Mayor-Elect Sarah Kile says Shannon is still employed by the city, though the city attorney is being consulted before further action is taken.

Shannon’s arrest comes two days before the drunk driving arrest of Beaverton City Manager Kimberly Hines, who has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
2

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
3

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
4

Mayville Teacher Resigns Over Inappropriate Conduct Allegations
5

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock