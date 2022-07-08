      Weather Alert

Gladwin and Midland Counties May See Tax Increase Following Four Lakes Assessment

News Desk
Jul 8, 2022 @ 6:00am
(Image Courtesy of Great Lakes Drone Works)

The Four Lakes Task Force is nearly finished on its assessment of the damages caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures in May 2020.

A special meeting of the Boards of Commissioners of both Gladwin and Midland counties will determine if residents will see an increase in taxes. The meeting takes place Tuesday, July 12 at noon at Meridian High School in Sanford.

The task force has proposed a special assessment to pay for the operation and maintenance of the dams, which will no longer be funded by hydroelectric power. However, it isn’t just the residents of the lakes who will be paying for their upkeep. Four Lakes officials call the tax levy an “at large” assessment, meaning the entirety of Gladwin and Midland counties would be on the hook for the tax increase.

 

