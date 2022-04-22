Give Local Returns May 3

The annual day of giving is coming back around in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Give Local takes place May 3. Give Local is an opportunity for residents to donate to their favorite charities or nonprofit organizations. Participating communities include Bay City, Midland and Isabella County. Hosted by the community foundations in their respective communities, the event takes place over the course of 24 hours. Each donation made will increased by an incentive pool and other prizes.
Visit givelocalmidland.org, givelocalisabella.org or givelocalbay.org for a list of participating organizations to which you can donate.