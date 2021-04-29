Give Local Midland Takes Place May 4
Give Local Midland, the annual giving event for nonprofit organizations with endowed funds at the Midland Area Community Foundation, will be pivoting operations to react to community needs for a second consecutive year.
On Tuesday, May 4, more than 70 area nonprofits will engage in the 24 hour giving day by raising money, promoting engagement and elevating awareness of the work of Midland area nonprofits. Those organizations will encourage support while competing for $3,000 in additional prizes.
For community members interested in giving, visit GiveLocalMidland.org on May 4. All participating organizations are listed on the site. The minimum contribution amount is $5.
For more information, call (989) 839-9661.
Give Local Bay and Give Local Isabella also have their annual events May 4.