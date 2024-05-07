Give Local Donation Campaign Runs for 24 Hours May 7

Residents and businesses in Arenac, Bay, Isabella and Midland counties are encouraged to Give Local on Tuesday, May 7.

Give Local is a 24-hour online fundraiser to support local non profits in each county, including Arenac County through Give Local Bay. Individuals can donate to one of the participating organizations by visiting givelocalbay.org, givelocalisabella.org or givelocalmidland.org.

The campaign is sponsored by the community foundations of each county.