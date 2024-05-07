WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Give Local Donation Campaign Runs for 24 Hours May 7

By Michael Percha
May 7, 2024 10:38AM EDT
Share
Give Local Donation Campaign Runs for 24 Hours May 7
Give Local

Residents and businesses in Arenac, Bay, Isabella and Midland counties are encouraged to Give Local on Tuesday, May 7.

Give Local is a 24-hour online fundraiser to support local non profits in each county, including Arenac County through Give Local Bay. Individuals can donate to one of the participating organizations by visiting givelocalbay.org, givelocalisabella.org or givelocalmidland.org.

The campaign is sponsored by the community foundations of each county.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw's 8th Homicide of 2024 Under Investigation
2

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Mt. Morris Township Crash
3

Trump to Make Campaign Stop In Great Lakes Bay Region
4

Pinconning Man Arrested for Threatening People with a Gun
5

Man Charged with Murder in Saginaw Store Shooting