Girl Dies in Saginaw Shooting, Man Injured

Saginaw Police and Michigan Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. for people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Police say when they arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Streets where they found one of the vehicles with five people inside. A 16-year-old female and a 23-year-old male had sustained gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening and he sought medical treatment on his own. Two other males and another female were not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Detective Brandon Jeb at 989-759-1762, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

This is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.