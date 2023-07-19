Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands for possession of marijuana

Model Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week for alleged possession of marijuana,

authorities said.

Hadid, identified by authorities as Jelena Noura Hadid, and her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy, were arrested on July 10 for the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control said.

The pair, “who arrived on a private aircraft to the Cayman Islands from the United States were arrested following a search of their luggage, and a small amount of marijuana was recovered,” the islands’ border authorities said.

In a statement to CBS News, a representative for Hadid said the 28-year-old was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license.

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017,” the representative said. “Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The arrest happened at Owen Roberts International Airport, and both women were released on bail, according to local publication Cayman Marl Road.

The two pleaded guilty and were fined about $1,200, but a conviction was not recorded, border authorities said.

Hadid posted a number of photos on Instagram in the week following the arrest that showed her enjoying a beach and ocean. She captioned a photo posted Tuesday: “All’s well that ends well.”