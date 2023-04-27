Giant Bounce House Heading to Frankenmuth River Place Shops

The world’s largest bounce house will be in Frankenmuth this summer.

From August 10-12, visitors can enjoy giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops inside the more than 16,000 square foot bounce house at Frankenmuth River Place Shops. In addition to the 32-foot-tall Guinness world-record holder, the event will feature three other inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce America.

Ticket prices until July 10 with be $29.95, after which they will go up to $35. Details including ticketing information can be found here.