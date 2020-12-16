Giannis Antetokounmpo signs largest deal in NBA history

▶ Watch Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ “Greek Freak”

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Tuesday that he will be staying with the team after reportedly signing an NBA record 5-year, $228 million contract.

“This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” said two-time NBA league MVP.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

The “Greek Freak,” who hails from Greece, signed with the Bucks on a “supermax” deal, which is the largest in the history of the league, according to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania. The contract includes an opt-clause in 2025.

CBS News reached out to the Bucks and Antetokounmpo’s agent Alex Saratsis, but did not immediately hear back.

60 Minutes profiled Antetokounmpo’s rise in 2018. He was born in Athens in 1994 into poverty on the lowest rung of Greek society. His parents came from Nigeria and raised their family. They had no papers, lived in tiny two-room apartments, sleeping three or four to a bed. There was rarely enough food.

“It was tough,” he told 60 Minutes. “We didn’t have a lot of money. But we had a lot of happiness. So we wasn’t broke happiness wise. When we were struggling back in the day, we were all together in one room, same room. We were having fun.”

He will remain with the team that drafted him in 2013 after the Bucks made noteworthy improvements over the NBA offseason, including a trade to acquire all-star Jrue Holiday. The Bucks are considered contenders for the NBA title.