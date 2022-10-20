GHOST Makes Arrests in CSC Investigation

Two men from Huron County were arrested in connection with allegedly attempting to have sex with unnderage teens in a sting operation in Genesee County.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or GHOST made several arrests recently including the two local men. Sheriff officials say of the six men arrested over the last few months, their ages ranged from 18 to 70 and one was already on the state’s criminal sex offender registry and he was dependent on oxygen. Another of the men arrested is a high school student ranked second in his class.