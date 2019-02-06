Get Ready To Be Inspired!

We talk a lot on Listen to the Mrs. about eating healthy and the latest “good for you” foods the experts tell us we need. But truth be told, most of the recipe requests we receive and the hundreds in our files are not necessarily of the “healthy” variety. Most of know we’re better off with a healthy diet, but it seems to be more easily said than done.

So…tune into the show on Wednesday, Feb. 13 (10:10 a.m. EST), when we’ll have Zonya Foco in studio to give us a boost in the right direction. Zonya is a Registered Dietition (RD) and Certified Health and Fitness Instructor (CHFI), and the host of the PBS program, Zonya’s Health Bites. She’s written a new cookbook, Lickety Split Meals, featuring fast, healthy recipes.

Zonya is a frequent speaker for the American Heart Association and Michigan’s Health Alliance Plan. Since February is American Heart Month, Covenant HealthCare is bringing Zonya to Saginaw. She will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Horizons Conference Center. The event is free (and includes a health fair starting at 5:00 p.m.), but reserved seating is required. Call 1-866-COVENANT (1-800-268-3626).