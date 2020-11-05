Georgia voting official says there are 60,000 votes left to be counted

▶ Watch Video: Biden hopes to flip Georgia as final ballots are tallied

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told reporters during a press conference at the state capitol Thursday there are roughly 60,000 votes that are left to be counted, though he said election officials in the state are working to finish their tallies Thursday if possible.

“Having an accurate, fair count is much more vital than having a fast count,” he said. Georgia is characterized as a toss-up by CBS News, with Mr. Trump leading Biden by 18,146 votes.

Sterling said the state is going to ensure that every “legal, lawful ballot is counted.”

“These are 159 elections directors and employees who are here to do the job of protecting democracy,” he said. “These are people who are not involved in voter fraud. These people are not involved in voter suppression. I’m telling you they are doing their jobs every day.”

Sterling provided a breakdown of how many votes have yet to be counted by county: