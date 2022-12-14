Georgia secretary of state subpoenaed in special counsel’s Trump probe

▶ Watch Video: House January 6 committee prepares criminal referrals and final report

Washington — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been subpoenaed as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in office after the 2020 election, Raffensperger’s office told CBS News.

Raffensperger received the subpoena on Monday. His office declined to comment further. The Washington Post first reported the subpoena.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last month to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and his efforts to retain power after the election, which included pressuring local officials to overturn the results. In a now-infamous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed in Georgia to secure victory.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said, according to audio of the call.

Smith has also subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with Trump, his campaign and several lawyers and allies associated with his 2020 presidential campaign.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is also looking into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. Raffensperger testified before that body earlier this year.