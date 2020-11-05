Georgia secretary of state says 200,000 ballots left to be counted

▶ Watch Video: Georgia, North Carolina remain too close to call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger estimated that the state has 200,000 ballots left to be counted and between 40,000 to 50,000 early votes. It was not clear whether the 200,000 ballots include the early vote totals.

“Every legal vote in Georgia will count,” he told reporters in a news conference at the state capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday.

CBS News estimates the presidential race in Georgia remains a toss-up. Mr. Trump currently leads by a margin of just under 102,000 votes, with 92% of the expected vote counted.

Raffensperger said elections in the Peach State ran smoothly, noting that wait times across the state were below 10 minutes. He also praised the more than 50,000 residents who manned the polls.

“Elections matter,” he said.