George W. Bush calls not passing immigration reform one of his biggest regrets

Norah O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” talks immigration, politics, painting and more in a revealing interview with former President George W. Bush for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast on April 18.

Crown Books

O’Donnell visited Mr. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush at their Texas ranch, south of Dallas. There, the 74-year-old opened up about his life after leaving office, his thoughts on the country, his painting and his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” (Crown)

In 2006, Mr. Bush gave an Oval Office address on immigration. He told O’Donnell he’s ready to re-enter the debate on immigration, including lobbying his own party on the issue.

Here’s an excerpt of the interview:

Norah O’Donnell: “Still, nothing’s been done.”

President Bush: “No, a lot of executive orders, but all that means is that Congress isn’t doing its job.”

O’Donnell: “Is it one of the biggest disappointments of your presidency, not being –”

Mr. Bush: “Yes, it really is. I campaigned on immigration reform. I made it abundantly clear to voters this is something I intended to do.”

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell with former President George W. Bush. Adam Verdugo/CBS News

