George Santos says he’s withdrawing his run for Congress. Here’s why.

▶ Watch Video: George Santos withdrawing as Independent candidate in congressional race

NEW YORK — Former New York Rep. George Santos is no longer running for Congress, he announced Tuesday on X.

In March, Santos had announced plans to challenge Rep. Nick LaLota in New York’s First Congressional District, then later said he was leaving the Republican party and would run as an Independent.

Why isn’t George Santos running for Congress?

Tuesday, Santos said he has decided to withdraw his run.

“Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems … Staying in this race all but guarantees a victory for the Dems in the race,” he wrote.

Santos voiced his concern for “the rise of antisemitism in our country” as a major factor in his decision.

On X, LaLota reacted to Santos’ statement, saying, “He’s taking a plea deal,” referring to the 23 federal charges Santos is facing and his upcoming trial. Santos responded, accusing LaLota of “spreading misinformation.”

Why was George Santos expelled from Congress?

Santos was expelled from Congress in December after the release of a report by the House Ethics committee that found “substantial evidence” he had violated federal law and used campaign money for personal expenses.

House lawmakers voted in favor of his expulsion 311 to 114.

Santos faces nearly two dozen felony counts related to alleged wire fraud, identity theft and campaign finance violations. He has pleaded not guilty.

Will George Santos run for Congress again?

Santos did not rule out the possibility of running for Congress again in the future.

“The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime. I will continue to participate in the public policy discussion and will do my part… I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now, I’ll be back,” he wrote.