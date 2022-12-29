Genesee Health Officials Lift Flint River No Contact Order

A no contact order for the Flint River has been lifted.

The order was initially put into place June 16 by the Genesee County Health Department when chemicals from the Lockhart Chemical Company leeched into the river from a storm sewer and spread for miles downriver. The no contact order affected an area from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street and prohibited fishing, boating or swimming. Lockhart was ordered clean the contamination and fund the operation.

The order was lifted Wednesday, though the health department says it will reinstate the order if further leakages are found in the river.