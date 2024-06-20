Genesee County Woman Wins $100,000 in Second-Chance Lottery Drawing

A Genesee County woman won the top prize of $100,000 in a second-chance game from the Michigan Lottery.

The 54-year-old woman, who wished to stay anonymous was selected in a drawing from May 28th after she scanned multiple non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets. The woman said she plans to invest her winnings.

The Michigan Lottery will have one more second-chance drawing for non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets that are scanned with the lottery’s mobile app by Friday.