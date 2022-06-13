      Weather Alert

Genesee County Teen Reported Missing

News Desk
Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:30am

Police in Genesee County are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday. June 10.

Aurora Mae Phillips was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn and Merrill roads in Utica. She was wearing an army green jacket, blue jean shorts and was carrying a large, khaki colored backpack. Police say her cell phone has been turned off since 2:00 p.m. last Friday.

Phillips is five feet tall with a slim build. She has blue-green eyes and brown hair, though police say she may have dyed it red or black. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

