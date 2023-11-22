Genesee County Sheriff Not Seeking Congressional Seat

A Mid-Michigan official says he will not look to take a Congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Dan Kildee in 2025.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced he will not pursue the Democratic nomination, saying he wishes to remain in the executive branch. Swanson says Kildee and others had reached out to him asking if he would run for Michigan’s 8th Congressional seat. He points to his efforts in law enforcement including prison education and work with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team as evidence of his dedication to leadership in the executive branch.

So far, no Democrats have announced a campaign, but Paul Junge of Grand Blanc, and Saginaw doctor Martin Blank, have both announced intentions to run for the Republican nomination.