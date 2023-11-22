WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Genesee County Sheriff Not Seeking Congressional Seat

By News Desk
November 22, 2023 5:30AM EST
Share
Genesee County Sheriff Not Seeking Congressional Seat
Genesee County Sheriff’s Department

A Mid-Michigan official says he will not look to take a Congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Dan Kildee in 2025.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced he will not pursue the Democratic nomination, saying he wishes to remain in the executive branch. Swanson says Kildee and others had reached out to him asking if he would run for Michigan’s 8th Congressional seat. He points to his efforts in law enforcement including prison education and work with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team as evidence of his dedication to leadership in the executive branch.

So far, no Democrats have announced a campaign, but Paul Junge of Grand Blanc, and Saginaw doctor Martin Blank, have both announced intentions to run for the Republican nomination.

Popular Stories

1

Expungement Fair Scheduled for November 18 in Saginaw
2

Tuscola County Deputies Arrest Woman Following Vehicle Chase
3

Police Investigate New Tip In Kelly McWhirter Disappearance
4

Saginaw County Woman Killed in Crash with Tractor
5

Suspect Shoots Self After Police Chase is Arenac County