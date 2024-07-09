Genesee County Man Dies in Apparent Firework Accident

A Genesee County man died to injuries caused by a firework on the 4th of July.

According to police in Clayton Township, the 32-year-old suffered a fatal head injury from a firework in the 1200 block of Van Vleet Road around 9:00 p.m. Investigators say it appears to have been an accident, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors. The State of Michigan Fireworks Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.