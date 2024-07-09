WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Genesee County Man Dies in Apparent Firework Accident

By jonathan.dent
July 9, 2024 6:26AM EDT
Share
Genesee County Man Dies in Apparent Firework Accident
(Getty Images)

A Genesee County man died to injuries caused by a firework on the 4th of July.

According to police in Clayton Township, the 32-year-old suffered a fatal head injury from a firework in the 1200 block of Van Vleet Road around 9:00 p.m. Investigators say it appears to have been an accident, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors. The State of Michigan Fireworks Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Popular Stories

1

One Killed, One Critically Injured In Beecher Shooting
2

Two Victims In Separate Genesee County Shootings Identified
3

Pole Building Destroyed In Trucking Company Fire
4

Florida Man Killed In Bay County Bike Accident Identified
5

Man Arrested In Fatal Iosco County Crash