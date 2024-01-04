Genesee County Man Accused of Taking Nude Photos of Woman While She Changed Clothes

Police in Alcona County are investigating a Swartz Creek man who allegedly took photos of a woman changing clothes without her knowledge.

The incident occurred in December when 33-year-old Brendan Ryan allegedly photographed the woman, whom he knows, while she was changing into a bathing suit last summer. According to police, the woman discovered a nude photo of herself on Ryan’s phone. Police discovered further images of the woman.

Ryan turned himself into police on December 29. He is charged with one count of surveilling an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.