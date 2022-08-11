Genesee County Judge Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Claims

A Genesee County judge has resigned following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused of sexually harassing a Michigan State University law student, Grace Ketzner, who worked as an intern for Farah, who was also an MSU adjunct professor. She claims Farah made in appropriate comments and advances toward her while she worked for him. She also claims when she didn’t respond to his advances, she would be left out of meetings.

Ketzner reported the judge’s conduct to MSU. The university’s Resolution Office determined Farah violated policies regarding sexual harassment, though no criminal charges have been filed. Farah is no longer employed at MSU.

A report was also filed to the Judicial Tenure Commission, which conducted their own investigation and secured his resignation, which he submitted to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. He will retire effective November 9.