General Motors Announces Investment into Flint and Bay City Plants

General Motors is making a big investment into its Mid-Michigan auto-making facilities.

Friday morning, officials from GM announced plans for an $854 million investment into four manufacturing plants nationwide, including in Bay City and Flint.

“A lion’s share of that investment will go to the Flint Engine Plant as we prepare to launch our next generation Small Block V-8.” said Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “$216 million of that will go to Bay City as they prepare to supply camshafts and connecting rods and other machine components for the V-8 production that we’re putting down in the Flint Engine Plant.”

Johnson says that the majority of the investment will go into retooling the plants to manufacture the new engines and their components. In addition to Flint and Bay City, GM locations in Defiance, Ohio and Rochester, New York will also be receiving part of the $854 million for V-8 engine production and EV components.

Johnson says while the project isn’t expected to bring jobs to the plants, it will go a long way to ensuring longevity for those who already work at both locations.