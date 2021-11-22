Gas Prices Lower this Week

As we begin the Thanksgiving holiday week, gas prices in Michigan are going down.
AAA reports prices this week are about five cents less per gallon than a week ago. However, compared to last year, prices are up $1.35 to an average of $3.35 per gallon. An average full tank of gas for a 15 gallon tank is about $50, $11 more per tank than last year. AAA says were seeing some of the highest gas prices in the Thanksgiving week since 2012.
Currently, the highest gas price in Michigan is in Marquette at $3.41, and the lowest is in Grand Rapids at $3.31.