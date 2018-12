Experts say lower demand and a big increase in supply is driving the recent drop in gas prices.

Some stations in the Great Lakes Bay Region including the Mobil Seven/11 at Bay and Pierce next to Saginaw Valley State University have already broken through the $2 a gallon barrier. Their pump price stood at One-98 Friday night.

Area motorists are happy, adding it means more money staying in their pockets to buy things like presents with Christmas rapidly approaching.