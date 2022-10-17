Gas Prices Dropping Slightly

(MNN) – According to Triple-A, a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan will run you $4.20 — down 15-cents from a week ago.

The outlook for Metro Detroit is even more encouraging. Although still sitting at more than $4-dollars-a-gallon, $4.08 to be specific, the price is down 20-cents from last weekend. However, Michigan is still one of the more expensive states when it comes to gas. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.88.