(MNN) – Gas prices continue their dramatic slide to begin the new work week.

According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Michigan is $3.64, down 17 cents from a week ago and 35 cents from a month ago.

The most expensive places to buy gas in the state are Jackson, Grand Rapids, and Benton Harbor. The cheapest are Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Metro Detroit.