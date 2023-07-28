Gary Glenn Dies Thursday

Former State Representative Gary Glenn passed away Thursday, July 27 after a long battle with cancer.

Glenn served in the state house, representing Michigan’s 98th district, from 2015 to 2018. He was married to another former state represntative, Annette Glenn, who served the same district from 2019 to 2022. Gary Glenn was a member of the Midland Baptist Church and a founding member of the Midland Optimist Club. He served in the US Army Reserves and the Army National Guard. He and Annette have five children and nine grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.