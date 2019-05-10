Garlin Gilchrist Visits Saginaw Schools

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped by Arthur Eddy Academy Friday, May 10 to read to elementary school students and speak with staff, and visited the Saginaw Career Complex to congratulate students beginning apprenticeship programs in skilled trades.

Kids at the elementary school listened attentively as Gilchrist read Ride, Fly Guy, Ride by Tedd Arnold, the story of a buzzy little fly who transfers from car to train to plane. He also spoke with staff and administration about their concerns over education.

Following his visit to Arthur Eddy, Gilchrist paid a visit to the Saginaw Career Complex to congratulate students starting apprenticeship programs in skilled trades. May 6-10 was the Talent and Economic Development Going PRO in Michigan Signing Week, which celebrates high school students who commit to filling professional trades jobs in the state, much like athletes who commit to a collegiate sport.

The state currently faces a large talent gap as skilled professionals simply aren’t there to fill the jobs employers need. It’s estimated more than 545,000 professional trades jobs will be available by the year 2026. Career and technical education is a pathway to set students up for success and prepare them to be career and college ready.

Gilchrist says the Great Lakes State needs a competitive economy to further move Michigan forward. He says youth are the future and we need to invest in them to help them and Michigan thrive.